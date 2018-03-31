TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
45° Good Evening
NewsNation

Ted Nugent: Survivors attacking NRA have 'no soul'

Ted Nugent performs before Republican presidential candidate Donald

Ted Nugent performs before Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump comes on stage for a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., in 2016. Photo Credit: AP / The Grand Rapids Press / Joel Bissell

By The Associated Press
Print

Rocker Ted Nugent says the Florida students calling for gun control have “no soul” and are “mushy-brained children.”

He made the comments Friday while defending the National Rifle Association as a guest on the Joe Pags Show, a nationally syndicated conservative radio program.

Nugent, an NRA board member, said survivors of the Parkland school shooting are wrong to blame the NRA for mass shootings.

He went on to say that “the evidence is irrefutable, they have no soul,” and that the gun-control measures they support amount to “spiritual suicide.”

A representative for the 69-year-old Nugent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nugent made the comments the same day several advertisers dropped Fox News personality Laura Ingraham after she mocked a survivor of the Parkland shooting online.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

The famous Alcatraz prison escape in 1962 is 7 famous U.S. prison escapes
Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke at LIU In Brookville speech, Joe Biden comments on Trump's foreign policy
FILE - In this Saturday, July 29, 2017 On International Day of Happiness, see world's happiest countries
Newsday's database lists American service members from Long LIers who died serving in Middle East
The U.S. Ambassador to Russia said the expulsion U.S.-Russia Ambassador: Expulsion makes U.S. safer
An American flag flies at half staff over See stunning images from around the world