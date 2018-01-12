TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 55° Good Morning
Overcast 55° Good Morning
NewsNation

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says he'd knock President Trump to floor if he tried to intimidate him

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe at the state's Capitol

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe at the state's Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Steve Helber

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

RICHMOND, Va. - Outgoing Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe told a national television audience he'd knock President Donald Trump to the floor if the president ever tried to intimidate him.

During an interview Thursday on MSNBC's "Hardball," Chris Matthews asked McAuliffe how he would respond if Trump tried to intimidate him during a debate by hovering over him, as he did in a 2016 debate with Hillary Clinton, a close friend of McAuliffe's.

McAuliffe responded: "You'd have to pick him up off the floor."

McAuliffe, who was a top Democratic fundraiser before being elected governor in 2013, has been mentioned as a possible presidential candidate.

McAuliffe has been a vocal critic of Trump, particularly after Trump said "both sides" shared blame after white nationalists and counterprotestors clashed during a deadly rally in Charlottesville in August.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

An undated etching of Alexander Hamilton. Happy birthday, Alexander Hamilton! 9 facts about him
U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores
A frozen Niagara Falls is seen in views Niagara Falls becomes icy wonderland
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country Top news photos around the U.S. and globe in 2017
The death toll from the powerful debris flows Searchers look for survivors in Calif. mudslides
A person walks in the snow on King Snowy scenes from across the U.S.