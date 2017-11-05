This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 61° Good Afternoon
Overcast 61° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Texas church shooting: Multiple people dead, sheriff says

Authorities respond to a shooting at a Baptist

Authorities respond to a shooting at a Baptist church in South Texas on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Photo Credit: KSAT

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - A sheriff says a man walked into a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting, leaving multiple people dead.

The Wilson County News reports that Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said the shooter has been taken down. It wasn't immediately known how many people were killed and wounded or who carried out the attack.

First responders converged on the church in the small town southeast of San Antonio and helicopters are taking victims to hospitals.

KSAT reports that two Airlife helicopters are also at the scene and has video of several fire and police vehicles at the church and a photo of a helicopter that the station says was arriving to take victims to hospitals.

Sutherland Springs is a community of about 400 people 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

Dusk light fades behind the warmly illuminated royal See stunning images from around the world
The eight people killed when a rental truck Eight bike path victims remembered at NYC vigil
Corporate Tax Rank: 26 Individual Income Tax Rank: Which states have the best and worst tax climates?
Destruction caused by Hurricane Maria close to Roberto Damage from Hurricane Maria to Puerto Rico, St. Martin
Police say the home of Los Angeles Dodgers Home of Dodgers' Puig burglarized during World Series
A billion-dollar spacecraft burns up; NASA says goodbye