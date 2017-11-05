This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Photos: Shooting at Texas church

A man opened fire inside a church in a small south Texas community on Nov. 5, 2017, killing at least 26 people and wounding at least 20 in the deadliest mass shooting in the state's history, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Mona Rodriguez holds her 12-year-old son, J Anthony
Photo Credit: AP/Nick Wagner

Mona Rodriguez holds her 12-year-old son, J Anthony Hernandez, during a candlelight vigil held for the victims of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

A couple comfort each other at a community
Photo Credit: AP/Jay Janner

A couple comfort each other at a community center in Sutherland Springs, Texas, near the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

A man wipes his eyes after a deadly
Photo Credit: AP/Nick Wagner

A man reacts after a deadly shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

Law enforcement officials work the scene of a
Photo Credit: AP/Nick Wagner

Law enforcement officials work the scene of the fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. 

Investigators work at the scene of a mass
Photo Credit: AP/Jay Janner

Investigators at the scene of the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TOMAS GONZALEZ/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9190183e) Two
Photo Credit: EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock/TOMAS GONZALEZ/

People outside the Sutherland Springs Community Building near the scene of the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Nov. 5, 2017.

Investigators work at the scene of a deadly
Photo Credit: AP/Jay Janner

Investigators at the scene of the deadly shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday Nov. 5, 2017.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by R. TOMAS GONZALEZ/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9190183j)
Photo Credit: EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock/TOMAS GONZALEZ/

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers outside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Nov. 5, 2017.

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 5: People gather
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Erich Schlegel

People gather near First Baptist Church after the shooting on Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by R. TOMAS GONZALEZ/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9190183f)
Photo Credit: EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock/TOMAS GONZALEZ

People gather outside the Sutherland Springs Community Building near the scene of the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Nov. 5, 2017.

