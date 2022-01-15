TODAY'S PAPER
Report: Hostages apparently taken at Texas synagogue

Police secure the area around Congregation Beth Israel

Police secure the area around Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas. Credit: AP/Amanda McCoy

By The Associated Press
COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Authorities say a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas.

The Colleyville Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations at the address of Congregation Beth Israel.

The services were being livestreamed on the synagogue's Facebook page for a time, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that apparent negotiations could be heard between the alleged hostage taker and police. The paper reported that an angry man could be heard ranting and talking about religion at times during the livestream, which didn't show what was happening inside the synagogue.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the man said, "You got to do something. I don’t want to see this guy dead." Moments later, the feed cut out.

The man repeatedly mentioned his sister and Islam and used profanities, and he repeatedly said he thought he was going to die, the Star-Telegram reported. It wasn’t immediately clear if he was armed.

It wasn't clear how many people were in the building in Colleyville, a community of about 26,000 people 15 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of Fort Worth.

