On the final day of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend — one of the busiest travel days of the year, —weather and heavy volume arecausing flight delays at three major airports nationwide Sunday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration reported on its website.

Flights to Boston and San Francisco were being delayed from their departure points Sunday due to weather conditions at those airports. The National Weather Service reported rain and fog in Boston, where a coastal flood advisory was in effect, and patchy, dense fog was reported in the San Francisco area. Heavy volume was delaying departures from Teterboro, New Jersey, while heavy volume delays at Philadelphia and Atlanta reported in the morning had cleared up after noon, according to the FAA.

Industry trade group Airlines for America this month projected that a record 30.6 million passengers would travel on U.S. airlines from Nov. 16 through Nov. 27 with 3.06 million passengers projected to travel Sunday — expected to be the busiest day during the Thanksgiving air travel period. This is an increase of approximately 1.6 million passengers compared withthe same 12-day period last year, the trade group reported on its website.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey advised travelers to allow for extra time for travel, check-in and security at Newark Liberty International Airport due to road congestion and an increased number of travelers. The authority also advised travelers to allow for extra time at LaGuardia Airport and to book parking in advance or use alternative transportation to get to the airport. The AirTrain, which provides service from the Jamaica Long Island Rail Road station in Queens, was temporarily suspended early Sunday morning but had resumed normal service shortly after 9 a.m.

The private website FlightAware’s “Misery Map” showed 423 delays and 18 cancellations at U.S. airports from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday with a large number of those — 145, at Atlanta’s airport.