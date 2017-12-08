The Latest: Ex-aide: Franks offered $5m to carry his child

WASHINGTON - (AP) -- The Latest on Arizona Rep. Trent Franks' resignation (all times EST):

3:45 p.m.

A former aide to Republican Rep. Trent Franks has told The Associated Press the congressman repeatedly pressed her to carry his child, at one point offering her $5 million to act as a surrogate.

The eight-term Arizona lawmaker abruptly resigned Friday, bowing to an ultimatum from Speaker Paul Ryan. Ryan told Franks that he would refer the allegations to the Ethics Committee, and urged him to step aside.

The former staffer said the congressman asked at least four times if she'd be willing to act as a surrogate in exchange for money. Franks, in his statement announcing his resignation, said he and his wife have struggled with infertility.

The Associated Press verified the identity of the staffer, who asked that her name be withheld out of concern for her privacy, and confirmed that she worked in Franks' office.

-- Juliet Linderman

__

3:40 p.m.

A spokesman says Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will likely wait until Monday to announce the dates for a special election for a midterm replacement for Trent Franks, the Republican congressman who has resigned his House seat.

Franks said Thursday while revealing he had discussed surrogacy with two female staffers that he would resign effective Jan. 31, but he moved that up Friday and resigned immediately.

Because the vacancy is occurring more than six months before the next general election, Arizona law requires the governor to schedule a special primary election and a special general election.

The replacement law gives Ducey 72 hours to set the election dates from when a vacancy occurs. Ducey spokesman Daniel Scarpinato says an announcement is likely Monday morning.

__

3:30 p.m.

Rep. Trent Franks says he is resigning immediately instead of at the end of January.

The Arizona Republican had announced only Thursday that he would leave the House over accusations that he asked two former aides to bear his child as surrogate mothers.

But he issued a statement Friday saying he would leave Congress immediately. He said his wife was hospitalized in Washington for "an ongoing ailment" and that it would be "the best thing for our family" to resign immediately.

In his original announcement, Franks said he had never physically intimidated, coerced or attempted to have any sexual contact with any member of his congressional staff.

He acknowledged discussing surrogacy with former aides however.

Franks and his wife have struggled with infertility.

___

1:30 p.m.

__

12:30 p.m.

Ducey's spokesman says his office is researching whether Ducey should wait to schedule the special elections until after the resignation takes effect.

__

12:15 p.m.

Several Republicans in Arizona are expressing interest in Rep. Trent Franks' seat after he said he would resign. Franks revealed Wednesday he discussed surrogacy with two female staffers.

One is Bob Stump, a former member of Arizona's House and past statewide-elected utility regulator. Stump announced his candidacy Thursday night on Twitter after Franks said he would resign.

The Arizona Republic reports that state Sens. Debbie Lesko and Kimberly Yee say they're interested in the 8th Congressional District seat now held by Franks.

Franks says he'll leave office Jan. 31.

The eight-term Republican lawmaker is an anti-abortion conservative. His district is heavily Republican.