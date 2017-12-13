TODAY'S PAPER
Crews gain on Thomas fire but threat remains, officials say

Fire burns canyons and ridges above Bella Vista

Fire burns canyons and ridges above Bella Vista Drive near Romero Canyon as the fight to contain a wildfire continues in Montecito, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Santa Barbara County Fire Department / Mike Eliason

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES - After announcing increased containment on one of the biggest wildfires in California history, officials say communities remain at risk and the threat could increase as unpredictable winds whip up again.

Red Flag warnings for fire danger due to Santa Ana winds and a critical lack of moisture have been extended, with a possible increase in gusts Thursday into Friday.

Evacuations continue for the seaside enclaves of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria and the inland agricultural town of Fillmore.

Officials announced Tuesday night that crews had carved containment lines around one-quarter of the blaze straddling Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The so-called Thomas fire has burned over 900 structures, at least 700 of them homes. It stretches across nearly 370 square miles of Southern California, making it the fifth largest in state history.

