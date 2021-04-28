TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
NewsNation

In GOP response, Scott says U.S. isn't racist

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has used the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s address to Congress to vow that "America is not a racist country."

Scott, the only Black Republican senator, seized on Biden’s calls earlier in the evening that passage of major police reform could help stamp out institutional racism nationwide. Scott countered that "today, kids are being taught the color of their skin defines them again. If they look a certain way, they’re the oppressor."

He said Biden and other top Democrats have begun crying racism too frequently when it comes to unrelated policy disputes, saying "race is not a political weapon to settle every issue." He bristled at Democratic suggestions that voting rights restrictions passed by GOP-controlled legislatures around the country were meant to keep minority Americans from casting ballots.

Scott argued that the economy under Republican President Donald Trump boomed, helping to lower unemployment dramatically for Black and Hispanic Americans before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Scott also chided congressional Democrats for opposing legislation he personally championed on police reform, arguing that, going forward, Americans of all races should unite since they "are all in this together."

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

U.S. Senators on Tuesday voted 56-44 to proceed
Former President Trump's second impeachment trial underway
On Thursday, retired congressman Peter King blamed President
'This is all on him,' King says of Trump after Capitol assault
President Joe Biden speaks during his inauguration.
What will Biden's agenda mean for the LI economy?
Newsday asked girls what they think President Joe
This is what 24 LI girls want to see from Biden and Harris
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Thomas
Newly introduced legislation to repeal SALT cap
Long Islanders and some of the politicians that
LIers react to the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Didn’t find what you were looking for?