TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 49° Good Morning
Overcast 49° Good Morning
NewsNation

TIME announces 2017 'Person of the Year'

The #MeToo movement took off after several high-profile

The #MeToo movement took off after several high-profile sexual harassment scandals. Photo Credit: Getty Images / David McNew

By Newsday.com staff and The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

"The Silence Breakers" of the anti-harassment #MeToo movement have been named Time magazine's "Person of the Year."

In the wake of revelations about Harvey Weinstein and other men, millions have shared their stories about being sexually harassed and assaulted.

In the wake of sexual misconduct revelations about Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and dozens of other men, millions worldwide have shared their stories about being sexually harassed and assaulted. The movement began spontaneously in October after actress-activist Alyssa Milano followed on a suggestion from a friend of a friend on Facebook and tweeted: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours. The #MeToo movement was founded by activist Tarana Burke on Twitter a decade ago to raise awareness about sexual violence.

Time's announcement was made Wednesday on NBC's "Today" show, where longtime host Matt Lauer was fired last week amid harassment allegations. "Today" host Savannah Guthrie acknowledged Wednesday that this year's winner hits "close to home" and mentioned Lauer by name.

President Donald Trump was the first runner up, followed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump himself has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women and denied any wrongdoing.

By Newsday.com staff and The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

Hillary Clinton supporter Haney Alexander, of Manhattan, was Trump vs. Clinton: A dramatic election night, 1 year later
On Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, a skydiving Santa Skydiving Santa crashes on Florida beach
This image obtained from NASA shows one of Stunning images from space, starring Cassini
Corporate Tax Rank: 26 Individual Income Tax Rank: Which states have the best and worst tax climates?
Plagued by sexual misconduct allegations, longtime Rep. John Amid misconduct claims, Conyers announces retirement
Dusk light fades behind the warmly illuminated royal See stunning images from around the world