TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
SEARCH
57° Good Evening
NewsNation

Officials reject teen's claim that he is long-missing Illinois boy

The teenager told police that he was Timmothy Pitzen, missing from Aurora, Ill., and that he had escaped two kidnappers.

An undated handout photo made available by the

An undated handout photo made available by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children showing Timmothy Pitzen from Aurora, Ill., who went missing at the age of 6 for almost eight years after his mother took him out of school on a trip to water parks and a zoo. Photo Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children/HANDOUT/EPA-E

By The Associated Press
Print

CINCINNATI — Authorities have rejected a teenager's claim that he is an Illinois boy who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.

The FBI says DNA testing ruled out the teenager as being Timmothy Pitzen, missing from Aurora, Illinois. Police say the story of teenager found wandering streets in Newport, Kentucky, on Wednesday didn't check out.

The teenager told police that he was Timmothy and that he had escaped two kidnappers.

Authorities didn't immediately release the teenager's true identity or other information.

Timmothy Pitzen disappeared around the time his mother killed herself after leaving a note that her 6-year-old son was fine but that no one would ever find him.

Police and the boy's family say there have been other false sightings over the years.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A close up of a great horned owl See stunning images from around the world
The Justice Department declared Sunday that special counsel DOJ: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia
CHIMANIMANI, ZIMBABWE MARCH 19: People cross one of Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
President Donald Trump is claiming Trump: 'It was a complete and total exoneration'
Swimmers perform in a synchronized swimming gala event North Korea: Photos from a reclusive country
Dancers perform traditional lion and dragon dances in Asia celebrates Year of the Pig