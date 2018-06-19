TODAY'S PAPER
Child scales 'un-climbable' pool ladder in viral video

The video has since been viewed more than 16 million times on Facebook.

By The Associated Press
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A Massachusetts family has captured a viral video of their toddler climbing what is supposed to be a gate stopping children from getting into a pool.

Keith Wyman says his family was in their backyard in Attleboro Monday when his 2-year-old son Cody began to climb the gate blocking the ladder to their above-ground pool.

The Wymans grabbed Cody before he got into the pool, but not before capturing it on camera to show other parents how easily kids could climb over.

The Wymans say the store where they bought the ladder and gate from offered them a replacement, but all the other gates had a similar design.

