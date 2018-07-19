TODAY'S PAPER
Sheriff: 8 people dead after Missouri tourist boat accident

Photo Credit: SOUTHERN STONE COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

By The Associated Press
BRANSON, Mo. — A tourist boat apparently capsized on a lake Thursday night in Missouri, leaving at least eight people dead and several others hospitalized, a sheriff said.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said a Ride the Ducks tourist boat reportedly sank on Table Rock Lake with more than 30 people on board. He said weather was believed to have caused the boat to capsize. High winds had hit the area, according to weather reports.

He said an off-duty sheriff's deputy working security helped rescue people and that recovery efforts were ongoing, with some passengers still accounted for. A dive team was assisting.

National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Linderberg said a top wind speed of 63 mph was measured around 7 p.m. Thursday at Branson Airport. The winds were likely stronger over the lake, Linderberg said.

"There's nothing to slow down winds in an open area," he said.

