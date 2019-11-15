TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
NewsNation

Rough transcript of first Trump-Zelenskiy call released

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the InterContinental Barclay New York hotel during the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday on Sept. 25 in Manhattan. Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump released the summary transcript of an April congratulatory call with Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday.

It is the latest salvo in the White House struggle to blunt Democrats’ contention that Trump abused the power of the presidency.

The focus of the Democratic-led House impeachment inquiry has been on another call between Trump and Zelenskiy that was made on July 25.

In that call, Trump asked Ukraine’s president to do him “a favor” and look into the actions of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

The memo recaps the short April call in which Trump congratulates Zelenskiy on his election. There is no mention of Biden or corruption but Trump does note that he once hosted the Miss Universe contest in Ukraine.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine told a Top diplomat: Ukraine aid held up for leverage
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, left, Vice President Trump: IS group leader killed in U.S. raid in Syria
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search