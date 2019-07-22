WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday asserted he could win the war in Afghanistan “in a week” but does not “want to go that route” because of the potential for mass casualties.

“If we wanted to fight a war in Afghanistan and win it, I could win that war in a week. I just don't want to kill 10 million people,” Trump told reporters at the White House at the top of a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Trump, in a nearly 40-minute question and answer session with reporters, said Afghanistan “would be wiped off the face of the Earth,” in 10 days if he deployed a military plan at his disposal.

The commander in chief also said “maybe” he’ll tune into special counsel Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony on Wednesday, after previously saying he had no plans to watch, and also weighed in on the days of protests in Puerto Rico, calling the island’s governor, “terrible.”

Trump’s meeting with Khan was widely regarded as the first step in mending strained relationships with Pakistan that grew increasingly rocky after the U.S. captured and killed al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden during a raid on his Pakistan compound in 2011, without first alerting Pakistani officials.

Trump told Khan he saw “tremendous potential” between the two countries, and said Pakistan would help “extricate” the U.S. military from its involvement in Afghanistan.

Trump, argued that the U.S. was in essence merely policing Afghanistan “and we’re not supposed to be policemen.”

“We’ve been there for 19 years in Afghanistan,” Trump said of the U.S.’s long-standing presence in the country in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. “It’s ridiculous, and I think Pakistan helps us with that because we don't want to stay as policemen.”

Amid mounting tensions with Iran, Trump stopped short of signaling his plans when asked if the U.S. was closer to engaging in diplomatic talks with Iran or inching closer to war.

““I think Iran doesn’t know where they are,” Trump said. “I’ve been watching and reading a lot of reports. Right now, they’re a very mixed up country. They don’t know whether they’re coming or going ...They have a lot of problems. Whatever it is, I’m just going to sit back and look. We’ll see what happens.”

Asked if he planned on watching Mueller testify before two House panels on Wednesday, Trump said he would not watch, before adding “probably, maybe I’ll see a little bit.”

“I’m not going to be watching Mueller because you can’t take all those bites out of the apple,” said Trump, who has argued congressional Democrats are attempting a “do-over” of Mueller’s 22-month long investigation into Russian election interference and alleged acts by the President to obstruct the investigation.

When asked if Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosello should resign in response to widespread protests demanding his ouster, Trump called Rosello “terrible” and complained that the U.S. Commonwealth had mismanaged federal disaster relief funds in the wake of two deadly hurricanes that battered the island in 2017.

“You have totally grossly incompetent leadership at the top of Puerto Rico,” Trump said of Rosello, who has been rejecting calls to step down after leaked text messages with his inner circle exposed a series of offensive messages.