Official: U.S. withholds $65M from Palestinian aid programs

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, speaks during a meeting

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, speaks during a meeting with the Palestinian Central Council, a top decision-making body, at his headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Photo Credit: AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed,l

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON - A U.S. official says the Trump administration is cutting tens of millions of dollars in funding for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, slashing this year's first contribution by more than half.

The official says the United States is making additional donations contingent on major changes to the organization.

The official said the UN Relief and Works Agency was notified Tuesday the U.S. is withholding $65 million of the planned $125 million installment.

The U.S. is UNWRA's largest donor, supplying nearly 30 percent of the budget. The agency focuses on providing health care, education and social services to Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the U.S. letter to UNRWA and demanded anonymity.

