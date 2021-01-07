TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
39° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Transportation Secretary Chao resigns after riot

By The Associated Press
Print

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is resigning effective Monday, becoming the highest ranking member of President Donald Trump’s administration to resign in protest after the pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol.

In a statement Thursday, Chao, who is married to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol "has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside."

She said her department will continue to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s designated nominee to head the department, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Following is a list of who else has resigned in the wake of Wednesday's events:

*Mick Mulvaney, special envoy to Northern Ireland and Trump's former chief of staff

*Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff for first lady Melania Trump and former White House communications director.

*Matt Pottinger, deputy national security adviser

*Anna Cristina "Rickie" Niceta, White House social secretary

*Sarah Matthews, White House deputy press secretary

*Tyler Goodspeed, chairman of Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers

*Eric Drebland, assistant attorney general and head of the Justice Department’s civil rights division

*John Costello, Commerce Department’s deputy assistant secretary for intelligence and security

*Ryan Tully, National Security Council’s senior director for European and Russian Affairs

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

A last-minute standoff between Congress and President Donald Unemployment benefits at a standstill
President-elect Joe Biden announced key members of his Biden announces key members of foreign policy and national security team
President-elect Joe Biden spoke at a press conference Biden on keeping Affordable Care Act intact
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris speak
Newsday's Faith Jessie sat down with Newsday's team Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win historic race for the White House
Newsday's Steve Langford spoke to Long Islanders on Long Islanders react to Biden's win
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search