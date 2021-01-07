Transportation Secretary Chao resigns after riot

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is resigning effective Monday, becoming the highest ranking member of President Donald Trump’s administration to resign in protest after the pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol.

In a statement Thursday, Chao, who is married to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol "has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside."

She said her department will continue to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s designated nominee to head the department, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Following is a list of who else has resigned in the wake of Wednesday's events:

*Mick Mulvaney, special envoy to Northern Ireland and Trump's former chief of staff

*Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff for first lady Melania Trump and former White House communications director.

*Matt Pottinger, deputy national security adviser

*Anna Cristina "Rickie" Niceta, White House social secretary

*Sarah Matthews, White House deputy press secretary

*Tyler Goodspeed, chairman of Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers

*Eric Drebland, assistant attorney general and head of the Justice Department’s civil rights division

*John Costello, Commerce Department’s deputy assistant secretary for intelligence and security

*Ryan Tully, National Security Council’s senior director for European and Russian Affairs