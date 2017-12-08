WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump began his campaign for controversial Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore on Twitter early Friday, ahead of the rally he is scheduled to address in Pensacola, Florida, in the evening.

Until his Monday endorsement, Trump had been cautious about Moore, who has been accused by eight women of inappropriate sexual behavior toward them when they were teenagers, saying the former Alabama judge should quit the race if proven guilty.

But Trump has explained that he needs a Republican — not Moore’s Democratic rival, Doug Jones — in the Senate to give him the votes he needs to push his agenda through Congress.

“Last thing the Make America Great Again Agenda needs is a Liberal Democrat in Senate where we have so little margin for victory already,” Trump tweeted Friday morning to urge Alabama voters to back Moore in Tuesday’s special election.

“The Pelosi/Schumer Puppet Jones would vote against us 100% of the time. He’s bad on Crime, Life, Border, Vets, Guns & Military,” he wrote.

Trump also sent a message to his base of supporters on his favorite social media forum to come to his rally, being held just across the border from Alabama, which in typical fashion he predicted would be a “Big crowd,” and said, “See you there!”

Allegations of sexual misconduct have roiled Congress this past week, resulting in the resignations of veteran Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) on Tuesday and both Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) and Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.) on Thursday. All three resignations came after party leaders told their members to step down.

Meanwhile, the House Ethics Committee on Thursday said it was investigating whether Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Tex.) sexually harassed a former member of his staff, discriminated against her based on her gender and retaliated against her for complaining about discrimination.

That staff member has been identified as Farenthold’s former communications director, Lauren Greene. He fired her in 2014 and she won an $84,000 settlement, paid by taxpayer money, after filing a lawsuit against him, a Politico story said.

But the White House has offered a different litmus test than the one being used in Congress, saying it is up to the voters to decide.

Trump’s press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said the voters delivered their judgment on the sexual misconduct allegations by more than a dozen women against Trump by electing him president in November.

And this past week she said Alabama voters would render their judgment on the allegations against Moore in the election on Tuesday to fill the seat vacated by Jeff Sessions when Trump appointed him attorney general.