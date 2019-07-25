TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
83° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Eagle with golf clubs? Altered seal at Trump speech

President Donald Trump takes the stage at Turning

President Donald Trump takes the stage at Turning Point USA Teen Student Action Summit in Washington. The White House says it had no warning that an altered presidential seal featuring a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs would be shown at a speech by President Donald Trump this week.  Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Harnik

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — The White House says it didn't know that an altered presidential seal featuring a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs would be displayed at a speech by President Donald Trump this week.

Spokesman Judd Deere says officials "never saw the seal" before it was projected on a screen behind Trump as he was introduced at Turning Point USA's teen summit on Tuesday. The real seal has a bald eagle clutching arrows in one set of talons and an olive branch in the other.

A spokesman for Turning Point USA told The Washington Post, which first reported on the seal, it fired a video team member for mistakenly displaying the seal.

Deere referred additional questions to Turning Point USA. The conservative group did not immediately return an emailed request for comment Thursday.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Democratic presidential hopefuls participate in the second Democratic 5 memorable moments from the Democratic debate, night 2
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is renewing his Schumer renews his push to restore property tax deductions
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during the Democratic debate, night 1
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
New York lawmakers, first responders and 9/11 victim advocates Pass 9/11 victims compensation bill, advocates urge
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search