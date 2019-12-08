Chairman: Impeachment charges could be presented this week

WASHINGTON — House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler on Sunday asserted that House Democrats have a “rock solid” impeachment case against President Donald Trump as lawmakers are set to reconvene on Monday for the latest impeachment hearing.

Nadler (D-N.Y.), appearing on a pair of Sunday morning political talk shows, said House Democrats will decide after Monday’s hearing “what articles of impeachment should be drafted” against Trump. Those impeachment charges could be presented as early as this week, Nadler said.

Monday’s hearing will feature presentations from Democratic and Republican staff attorneys for the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees who will argue the case for and against impeachment. The attorneys will present evidence compiled after weeks of testimony from State Department and White House officials who detailed Trump’s push to have Ukraine investigate his American political rivals against the backdrop of withheld foreign aid.

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone on Friday rejected an invitation by Nadler for the White House legal team to participate in the hearing.

Nadler, whose committee is tasked with overseeing impeachment proceedings in the House, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that House Democrats “have a very rock solid case.”

“The case we have if presented to a jury would be a guilty verdict in about three minutes flat,” Nadler told CNN’s Dana Bash, also indicating that a House vote on impeachment could “possibly” come this week.

Appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Nadler said “presumably” House Democrats would present articles of impeachment this week.

"This is a matter of urgency to deal with because we have to make sure the next election is conducted with integrity and without foreign interference,” Nadler said when asked about the fast-moving impeachment process.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nadler dismissed concerns raised by Trump and congressional Republicans that the House Democrats’ case relies on a series of career government officials rather than direct testimony from Trump and other top administration officials. Nadler noted that the White House has refused to comply with a series of subpoenas seeking testimony and documents.

“It ill behooves [the] president or his partisans to say you don't have enough direct evidence when the reason we don't have even more evidence is the president has ordered everybody in the executive branch not to cooperate with Congress in the impeachment inquiry,” Nadler said on CNN.

Trump has denied he acted improperly when asking the president of Ukraine to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, one of his leading 2020 Democratic presidential rivals, and to investigate a debunked conspiracy theory that strips Russia of responsibility for hacking into the Democratic National Committee’s emails in 2016.

The president on Sunday took aim at the upcoming hearing, calling it an “impeachment hearing hoax.”