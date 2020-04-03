TODAY'S PAPER
NewsNation

Trump fires watchdog who handled Ukraine complaint

President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about

President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has fired Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for the intelligence community who handled the whistleblower complaint that triggered Trump's impeachment.

Trump informed the Senate intelligence committee Friday of his decision to fire Atkinson, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

Trump said in the letter that it is “vital” that he has confidence in the appointees serving as inspectors general, and “that is no longer the case with regard to this inspector general.”

Atkinson was the first to inform Congress about an anonymous whistleblower complaint last year that described Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrat Joe Biden and his son. That complaint prompted a House investigation that ultimately resulted in Trump's impeachment.

The Senate acquitted Trump in February.

By The Associated Press

