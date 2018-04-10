WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday morning to denounce the federal raid against his personal attorney Michael Cohen as a “TOTAL WITCH HUNT.”

“Attorney-client privilege is dead!” Trump tweeted shortly after 7 a.m., following up with a post that called the Department of Justice’s ongoing probe into his 2016 campaign and purported ties to Russia, “A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!”

Trump’s tweets came a day after federal investigators with the U.S. attorney’s office in New York, raided Cohen’s Manhattan office, home and hotel in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing Russia probe.

Prosecutors have not publicly disclosed the nature of the probe against Cohen, but his private attorney Stephen Ryan told reporters it was partly based on a referral from Mueller. Ryan said that Cohen has cooperated with investigations swirling around Trump.

“The decision by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York to conduct the investigation using search warrants is completely inappropriate and unnecessary,” Ryan said Monday. “It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney-client communications between a lawyer and his clients.”

The Associated Press reported that some documents seized Monday related to Cohen’s payment of porn star Stormy Daniels, in exchange for her silence over an alleged extramarital affair with Trump before he ran for president. Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, has sought in court to break the nondisclosure agreement in federal court, arguing that Trump never signed off on documents to make the agreement binding.

Cohen, in media interviews, has said he paid Clifford $130,000 out of his own pocket, without consulting Trump.

Cohen also has faced questions in the Russia probe, including events surrounding a proposal for a “Trump Tower Moscow” project he worked on for the Trump Organization in 2015 and early 2016. Cohen has said the project went nowhere and was unrelated to Trump’s candidacy.

On Monday, Trump, railed against the raid, describing it as “an attack on our country,” and a “disgraceful situation.”

“I have this witch hunt constantly going on,” Trump said.

With John Riley