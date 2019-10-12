Trump backs Giuliani, but some aides wish he would cut ties

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is standing by his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, amid reports that federal prosecutors are looking into Giuliani for possible lobbying violations.

Trump tweeted Saturday that Giuliani is the victim of what the president calls "a one sided Witch Hunt."

That is the real story! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) Oct 28, 2019

The New York Times reported Friday, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the inquiry, that the investigation is linked to Giuliani's efforts to undermine the former the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

However, some aides and advisers to the president tell The Associated Press they wish he would cut ties with Giuliani.

Giuliani's efforts on behalf of Trump led Giuliani to Ukraine, which now entangles the former federal prosecutor and mayor in legal jeopardy and is central to the danger threatening the presidency he labored to protect.