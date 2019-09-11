TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
81° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Trump to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar looks on as President Donald Trump talks about a plan to ban most flavored e-cigarettes, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 11. Photo Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says his administration will propose banning thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes amid an outbreak of breathing problems tied to vaping.

State and federal health authorities are investigating hundreds of breathing illnesses reported in people who have used e-cigarettes and other vaping devices.

No single device, ingredient or additive has been identified.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the Food and Drug Administration will develop guidelines to remove all e-cigarette flavors from the market, especially those favored by children.

The FDA regulates e-cigarettes and has authority to ban vaping flavors, but has resisted calls to take that step.

Instead, the agency has said it is studying the role of flavors in vaping products, including whether they help adult smokers quit traditional cigarettes.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

An exhibit about a 1962 prison escape made 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
Tropical Storm Dorian threatened Puerto Rico with a Tropical Storm Dorian threatens Puerto Rico
Democratic presidential hopefuls participate in the second Democratic 5 memorable moments from the Democratic debate, night 2
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during the Democratic debate, night 1
President Donald Trump says Jewish people who vote Trump: Jews who vote for Dems uninformed, disloyal
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search