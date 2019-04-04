WASHINGTON — The Justice Department on Thursday defended Attorney General William Barr’s four-page summary of the special counsel’s report following reports that investigators involved with the Russia probe have raised concerns that the summary did not fully detail information that could be damaging to President Donald Trump.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec, in a statement to reporters, said every page in the report that special counsel Robert Mueller provided to Barr last month contained confidential information shielded by “a law that protects confidential grand jury information — and therefore could not be publicly released.”

“Given the extraordinary public interest in the matter, the Attorney General decided to release the report’s bottom-line findings and his conclusions immediately — without attempting to summarize the report — with the understanding that the report itself would be released after the redaction process,” Kupec said.

Kupec’s statement comes after reports in The New York Times and The Washington Post indicated investigators on Mueller’s team have expressed frustration over Barr’s summary and his decision to not release individual summaries they had prepared to be released publicly.

The New York Times, which first reported on the misgivings over Barr’s summary on Wednesday night, reported that investigators have told associates that Barr “failed to adequately portray the findings of their inquiry and that they were more troubling” for Trump than Barr indicated.

The Washington Post, citing two sources who spoke with investigators, said the investigators “were particularly disappointed that Barr did not release summary information the special counsel team had prepared” that outlined far more alarming details they had gathered on the president’s alleged attempts to obstruct the Russia investigation.

Barr issued his summary to lawmakers on March 24, two days after Mueller concluded the Russia probe, telling lawmakers the probe “did not establish” that Trump or his campaign conspired or coordinated with the Kremlin to influence the 2016 election. Mueller, according to Barr, declined to make a determination on whether to charge the president with obstruction. Mueller wrote: “While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him” on the obstruction of justice issue. Barr ultimately decided there was not sufficient evidence to charge Trump with obstruction.

Trump took aim at The Times’ reporting on Thursday, tweeting that the outlet “had no legitimate sources, which would be totally illegal, concerning the Mueller Report. In fact, they probably had no sources at all! They are a Fake News paper who have already been forced to apologize for their incorrect and very bad reporting on me!”

The Justice Department’s statement does not address whether it will release the individual summaries prepared by investigators, but notes the Department “continues to work with the Special Counsel on appropriate redactions” to the overall report “so that it can be released to Congress and the public.”

Barr has said a redacted version of Mueller’s report could be presented to lawmakers later this month.