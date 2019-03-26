WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump ahead of a meeting with Senate Republicans on Tuesday, praised Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the special counsel’s sweeping Russia probe, telling reporters “it could not have been better.”

The president, joined by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, made his first visit to Congress since Attorney General William Barr issued the summary of the final Mueller report that resulted in no charges against him and his associates for coordinating or conspiring with Russia during the 2016 campaign, or against him for obstruction of justice.

Trump, speaking briefly to reporters at the Capitol before a luncheon with GOP lawmakers, also defended his administration’s latest effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“The Republican Party will soon be known as the party of health care. You watch,” Trump told reporters when asked about the Justice Department siding with a lower court decision that ruled the Obama-era health care program was unconstitutional.

Late Monday, the Justice Department issued a memo to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, in New Orleans, saying it agreed with a district court’s December ruling that the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate is unconstitutional, and as such the act as a whole should be deemed invalid.

Congressional Democrats blasted the Trump administration’s latest move, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issuing a statement on Monday night, vowing that “Democrats will continue to fight relentlessly” against a repeal of President Barack Obama’s signature health care program.

Trump was scheduled to speak behind closed doors with Senate Republicans, as House Democrats voted on a measure to overturn Trump’s veto of a congressional resolution that sought to block the president from declaring a national emergency to redirect federal funding to pay for a southern border wall. House Democrats fell short of the necessary votes to overturn Trump’s veto.

Trump, speaking to reporters, stressed the strength of the economy but also appeared to implicate the Obama White House in the launching of the initial FBI investigation into any collusion he and his campaign might have had.

“I think it went very high up,” Trump said when asked about those he believed were behind launching an investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia. “I think what happened is a disgrace. I don’t believe our country should allow this ever to happen again. This will never happen again. We cannot let it ever happen again. It went very high up and it started fairly low, but with instructions from the high up.”

Asked if he believed the Obama White House was somehow involved in the probe Trump replied: “I don’t want to say that, but I think you know the answer.”

Trump told reporters he does not believe House Democrats, who have launched a series of separate probes into Trump’s business and political dealings, would pursue impeachment proceedings.

“I don’t think they’re talking about impeachment,” Trump said. “We have the greatest economy we’ve ever had. Our country’s in incredible shape.”