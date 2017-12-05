10 stories you should know about today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. LEGAL BACKLASH FOR TRUMP'S MOVE ON NATIONAL MONUMENTS

Tribes that spent years pushing for the creation of Bears Ears National Monument in Utah say they will sue over the president's plan to reduce the protected area by 85 percent.

2. WHAT HOLY CITY'S STATUS COULD REVERBERATE THROUGH THE REGION

The Palestinians, Turkey and other nations warn of dire diplomatic repercussions if Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

3. WHAT UNITED ARAB EMIRATES HAS FORMED

A new economic and partnership group with Saudi Arabia, separate from the Gulf Cooperation Council — a move that could undermine the council amid a diplomatic crisis with Qatar.

4. WHERE NATION'S IDEOLOGICAL, RACIAL DIVIDES HAVE GROWN

North Carolina's Robeson County is the most diverse rural county in the U.S., but the backlash on social media after some African-American high school cheerleaders kneeled during the national anthem exposed a rift.

5. HOW TAX OVERHAUL COULD AFFECT HEALTH CARE

The Republican plan could undermine "Obamacare's" health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

6. NEW ACCUSER COMES OUT AGAINST CONYERS

A woman who says she worked for the Michigan Democratic congressman says he slid his hand up her skirt and rubbed her thighs while in church.

7. JUSTICES TO HEAR ANTI-DISCRIMINATION LAW ARGUMENTS

The Supreme Court is taking up the highly anticipated case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

8. POLL: MANY HARVEY VICTIMS STILL NEED HELP

Nearly half of the residents who had property damage or lost employment after the powerful hurricane say they're not getting the resources they need, a Kaiser Family Foundation/Episcopal Health Foundation survey finds.

9. WHO'S SPOTIFY'S TOP ARTIST

Largely snubbed by the Grammys, Ed Sheeran tops the streaming service's 2017 list with 6.3 billion streams.

10. STEELERS RALLY PAST BENGALS 23-20

Down 17-0 early, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown help Pittsburgh (10-2) extend its best start since 2004 in a physical game with a couple of frightening injuries.