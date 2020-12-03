President Donald Trump's mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic may well be the key reason he's a one-termer. It will mark his legacy. No tantrums about China, Democrats, demonstrators, the UN, the CDC, the FDA or the "deep state" will erase the misery, or the memory.

Worse yet for the Republican Party, the flaws that very well could beset the Biden administration's COVID response likely will appear minor compared with Trump's failures.

Trump's White House ditched pandemic preparations. He refused to level with the public about the pandemic's severity. He spitballed cures at press conferences. His son-in-law, assigned to create supply chains, failed.

Trump actively discouraged mask use and social distancing, dismissed experts, undermined state public-health measures, publicized quacks and issued self-promotional promises it would all soon disappear.

The verdict on his performance is in. He made things up as he went along. But the disgrace has yet to end.

On Wednesday, the U.S. recorded more than 3,100 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period, breaking last spring's record. For the first time there are more than 100,000 Americans hospitalized with coronavirus. New cases exceed 200,000 per day. So much for Trump's gaslighting about how we are "rounding the corner."

Also Wednesday, Trump gave a 46-minute address he called his most important. The only mention of the pandemic was in passing, in a stream of false statements about election fraud.

"The Democrats had this election rigged right from the beginning," Trump said. "They used the pandemic, sometimes referred to as the China virus, where it originated as an excuse to mail out tens of millions of ballots, which ultimately led to a big part of the fraud, a fraud that the whole world is watching, and there is no one happier right now than China."

Clearly Trump, never a pitch man for democracy, would have preferred states to have made no accomodations for voting during the pandemic.

Now comes Trump's Twitter scandal du jour.

A photo of a hospital’s alternative care site in Reno, Nev., was mispresented by cranks on social media and used to call the rampant pandemic a hoax.

Trump helped propel the falsehood. He retweeted the photo. He posted the message with it: "Fake election results in Nevada, also!"

The president, meanwhile, is letting lawmakers craft a new economic aid package to blunt the pandemic's impact. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he spoke to White House officials about what Trump would or wouldn't sign.

Trump's public posture of downplaying the virus didn't change after he had COVID-19. He received advanced treatments for his illness. He declared himself immune, recovered, and then strutted at crowded campaign events.

In this final stage of Trump's term, the national virus death toll seems to matter little to him. He's far more focused on defaming an election that he lost fair and square.