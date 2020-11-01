Surrogates stump for campaigns two days before Election Day

Surrogates for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, including U.S. senators, governors and advisers, stumped for the candidates on major television networks Sunday two days ahead of the election.

Both camps said they felt confident about their chances of success.

Anita Dunn, senior adviser to the Biden campaign, said on CNN's "State of the Union" that "we feel confident about where we are, and we feel very confident about our pathways to victory."

Dunn said the Democratic ticket was engaged in late-in-the-campaign stops to states not normally in play on Election Day. "Usually, at this point in a campaign, the number of states where you're competing tends to shrink, that the closer you get to an election, the smaller the number. This campaign has been very different. As we have gotten closer to the election, we have actually expanded the number of states where we think we're competitive."

Dunn pointed out that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the vice presidential candidate, had campaigned Friday in Texas. "When was the last time a Democrat campaigned in Texas in the last week of a presidential election?" she asked CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said on ABC's "This Week" that "we think that President Trump is going to hold all of the Sun Belt states that he won previously."

He said it was a sign of weakness that Biden campaigned in Minnesota on Friday, the same day Trump campaigned in the state that has traditionally broken for Democrats.

In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton won Minnesota by 1.5 percentage points, or nearly 45,000 votes.

"The entire electorate has shifted. The coalitions are different this go around. The fact that Joe Biden had to go back to Minnesota, a state that Republicans haven't won since 1972, just the other day shows how they're worried about states shifting," Miller said.

Miller also predicted Trump would "get well over 10% of the Black vote. I think he'll get over 20% of African-American men. President Trump will probably get 40% of the Latino vote. The entire demographic shift within these parties, it's a different world now. And that’s why we’re trying to turn out our supporters."

Dunn said the coronavirus pandemic has changed the calculus for campaigning this year. The race dynamics are markedly different than in 2016, when Trump ran as an insurgent, she said.

"This is a totally different situation. We have a president who, at the end of his four years, will become the first president in decades who has lost a net number of jobs in the four years he's been president," Dunn said. "He has failed the biggest test any president can, which is, how do you deal with a crisis?"

Democratic governors in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania said on CNN's "State of the Union" that they believed Biden would prevail.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said, "The state party has done a great job of getting out organizers. And we have teams all across the state making calls. And I think we're in real good shape."

A supporter of President Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed doubt Sunday that a Biden administration would protect fracking. Graham, speaking on "Sunday Morning Futures," referred to the controversial process for extracting gas and oil reserves from underground. Biden has said he would not ban fracking.

Graham said, "Fracking is a big issue in Pennsylvania. It is a big issue in Texas and Ohio." He added, "Most people want to be energy-independent, not depend on the Mideast. Most people want millions of jobs in America, not crushing the oil and gas industry."