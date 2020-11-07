WASHINGTON — As former Vice President Joe Biden leads both the popular vote and the Electoral College count against President Donald Trump, experts say the victor of a bruising campaign season will face a litany of immediate challenges, including a projected surge of coronavirus cases, getting the economy back on track, and presiding over a deeply polarized country.

"The challenges of governance in 2021 will be enormous," said Meena Bose, director of the Hofstra University's Kalikow Center for the Study of the American Presidency.

The next president will need to "find areas where you can build consensus" at a time where Americans are split on the severity of COVID-19, and a divided Congress has been deadlocked on a coronavirus stimulus package, said Bose.

"The major issues facing the next President are pretty much the same," said Mark J. Rozell, dean of the George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government. "How they’re dealt with would be quite different" between Trump and Biden.

Passing a COVID relief package is the top issue, Rozell said. "It’s absolutely necessary that Congress be able to work something out there. Too many people are being left behind in a major pandemic."

Another major challenge, Rozell said, "is convincing all the skeptical people in the country that a vaccine that's approved as safe, really is safe."

And whether Trump or Biden win, the next president will have to iron out relationships with state and local governments, he said.

"The current administration has had battles with governors and mayors over distribution of federal resources, and coordination of the federalism system hasn't really worked very well during this crisis," Rozell said.

"The next administration somehow has to get that right. Our system can't function without cooperation between among the different levels of government. All have to work together," he said.

If Trump wins, Rozell, said it’s hard to predict what he will do.

"He's unleashed. He doesn't have the burden of thinking about reelection anymore. It is the opportunity for him to establish some meaningful legacy as a President," Rozell said.

Biden’s team has moved swiftly to project confidence around the Democrat’s leading position, launching a transition website, where they assert "the transition team will continue preparing at full speed so that the Biden‑Harris Administration can hit the ground running on Day One.

Trump and his legal team meanwhile have focused their attention on a series of lawsuits and recount requests in battleground states that will likely slow down the official declaration of results in some states. Even so, election law experts have said the lawsuits are likely not to change the outcome of the election, and two Trump campaign lawsuits have already been dismissed by judges in Michigan and Georgia, who both said the campaign failed to provide evidence of wrongdoing.

Former Long Island congressman Steve Israel, a Democrat advising the Biden campaign, said Biden is prepared to focus on "three initial priorities": "Solving this pandemic by relying on science and the research and development community," rebuilding the economy, and "trying to heal a badly divided country."

Asked how Biden would go about healing those divisions, Israel said: "A lot of that has to do with rebuilding the economy. When people feel that the economy is not working for them, and that democracy is broken, you've got to restore their faith, simply by improving their lives."

The biggest challenges ahead are gaining control of the novel coronavirus — which includes managing the distribution of a vaccine — and managing the reopening of the economy in a way that boosts the welfare of everyone, experts said.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report Friday showed a softening of the economic recovery, confirming the Federal Reserve’s concern in its report a day earlier which said it is not out of moves to help but noted that the virus must be contained.

In the lame duck session that will begin Nov. 16, the most immediate legislative issues will be a coronavirus relief package and a spending bill to keep the government open, said Francis Lee, a Princeton politics professor.

Next year will present a tough challenge for the White House, which must grapple with a probable divided Congress.

In a Biden presidency, the split will likely deprive him the chance of passing signature legislation in his first 100 days in office, and in his first term, such as expanding the Affordable Care Act with a public option.

"It's so unusual for a President to take office like this, with having lost seats in the House and not controlling the Senate," said Lee. "It is hard for me to see where Biden gets his hundred days."

But she added the American public will be spared "major partisan battles royale" in Congress at the beginning of 2021. "I don't know if that really fits the public mood to have a big debate over something like the filibuster or court packing or the kinds of things that the Democratic base would be demanding," she said.

Without a unified Congress, Trump or Biden will have to look to compromise to pass significant legislation.

"The history says it’s very unlikely for him to gain any seats in the House and he will most likely lose a significant number in the midterms," Rozell said of Trump. "So, he has to find some way to govern with the opposition party to get things done. Maybe that's when picks up work on infrastructure and consensus type issues, perhaps."

"It will be up to the President to try to organize a workable center-seeking coalition," said William Galston, a Brookings Institution senior fellow. "The alternative to that is gridlock and trench warfare where only the basics get done. And that's not what the country needs."

The Democratic Party’s left wing won’t be a position to demand that its agenda be included in legislation because it won’t pass, he said, so it must decide "how much noisy trouble they will make for the new President as he does what he must do."

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), poised to become the Senate majority leader again, also will play a critical role in what executive branch priorities are taken up.

Galston said Biden has "a long history of working together in a businesslike fashion" with McConnell, who has been a key Trump ally on Capitol Hill.

McConnell, in an election-night victory speech, said, "We know great challenges will remain before us, challenges that could care less about our political polarization. We know our next President will need to unite the country even as we all continue to bring different ideas and commitments to the table."

The compromise issue many experts point to is once again legislation to fund improvements to infrastructure, something that could help cities, suburbs and rural areas, and create jobs — even though that issue stalled and failed during the past four years.

The president and Congress also must grapple with debt limits and record-setting deficits caused by trillions of dollars lost from the massive tax cuts and the expense of the four coronavirus stimulus and relief bills.

John J. Farmer, director of Rutgers University’s Eagleton Institute of Politics, said "healing the public square" should be a priority for both Biden and Trump.

"It should alarm either candidate that over 60 million votes were cast against him, and that the country is so divided that civil conversations are becoming almost impossible across the partisan divide," Farmer said.