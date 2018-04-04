WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, in a Wednesday morning tweet, said his administration “will be taking strong action today,” on what he called the nation’s “weak” border laws.

Trump’s tweet came a day after he declared to reporters at the White House that he was prepared to send U.S. troops to the Southern border until his long promised border wall is fully funded and built.

“Our Border Laws are very weak while those of Mexico & Canada are very strong. Congress must change these Obama era, and other, laws NOW!” Trump tweeted. “The Democrats stand in our way — they want people to pour into our country unchecked. . . . CRIME! We will be taking strong action today.”

The president and White House did not immediately provide further details on what actions the administration will take. The only event listed on the president’s public schedule is a private dinner to be held in the Washington area home of one of his supporters.

On Tuesday, White House officials said Trump held a briefing with senior administration officials to discuss “the mobilization of the National Guard” to assist with border security efforts. The call for troops at the border comes amid the president’s growing frustration that Congress has not authorized the full $25 billion in border wall funding he is seeking. Senate Democrats initially offered their support for the funding as part of a deal to save the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that shields young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as minors from deportation, but have since objected to Trump’s total request as negotiations on DACA have stalled.

The $1.3 trillion spending package recently passed by lawmakers includes only $1.6 billion for border wall funding, and the bulk of that money must be used to repair existing parts of the wall, not for new construction.

The move to militarize the border with National Guard troops — which former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama have also previously done during upticks in border crossings — comes at a time where arrests for border crossings are at a record low, according to federal figures. There were more than 310,000 arrests made by border patrol agents in 2017, compared to a high of 1.6 million in 2000, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.