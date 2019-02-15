WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to sign a spending bill Friday morning to avert another government shutdown, but he also could declare a national emergency to access funds Congress denied for a border wall, spurring a political and legal confrontation.

Trump will hold a Rose Garden ceremony to deliver remarks on a "national security and humanitarian crisis on the southern border," the White House press office said after the Senate and House passed bipartisan compromise legislation to fund government for the rest of this year.

“President Trump will sign the government funding bill, and as he has stated before, he will also take other executive action — including a national emergency — to ensure we stop the national security and humanitarian crisis at the border," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a statement Thursday.

Trump is expected to announce that he will spend about $8 billion on border barriers by combining the money approved by Congress with funding he’ll move from military construction and counterdrug initiatives through executive actions, including a national emergency.

The bill provides only $1.375 billion for 55 miles of border fencing, far less than the $5.7 billion for more than 200 miles of wall Trump sought. It also falls short of the Democrats’ offer of $1.6 billion that he rejected in December, launching the record 35-day government shutdown.

Trump will use executive directives to tap $600 million from a Treasury Department drug forfeiture fund and $2.5 billion from the Pentagon's drug interdiction program, and an emergency declaration to access $3.5 billion from the Pentagon's military construction budget, ABC News reported, citing a senior White House official familiar with the plan.

Trump's announcement on the national security declaration — which he has threatened to issue for weeks — was met with swift condemnations and promises of legal and legislative challenges from Democrats and some Republicans.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) both accused Trump of attempting to “end run” around Congress and its power of the purse to grab federal funds for his border wall.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Declaring a national emergency would be a lawless act, a gross abuse of the power of the presidency and a desperate attempt to distract from the fact that President Trump broke his core promise to have Mexico pay for his wall," Schumer and Pelosi said in statement.

“This is not an emergency, and the president’s fearmongering doesn’t make it one," their statement said. "The Congress will defend our constitutional authorities.”

The ACLU and other groups also threatened to file lawsuits.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who in the past opposed such a declaration, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) both said they would back Trump if he issues a national emergency declaration to use federal funds for a wall.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a Trump ally, urged the president to go ahead with the declaration, adding that it is good politics.

“This is a political fight worth having,” Graham said. “If we’re going to define the parties and the differences going into 2020, this is a good issue.”

Trump’s decision to take that extraordinary executive action came before the Senate passed a compromise appropriations bill to keep the government open beyond midnight Friday, when funding for nine departments and other agencies runs out.

The Senate easily passed the legislation in an 83-16 vote, with a small group including liberals such as Sen Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and some conservatives voting no. The House followed suit, approving the bill 300-128, also with liberal and conservative blocs, including Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), opposing it.

If Trump signs the legislation, which is expected Friday, it will keep the government open by providing about $328.6 billion in funding through Sept. 30 for the departments of Homeland Security, Agriculture, Commerce, Justice, Interior, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and other agencies.

Trump had expressed disappointment that the compromise bill provided far less than he demanded for any type of barriers on the border with Mexico along the Rio Grande and on Thursday began wavering on approving the legislation as he hinted he would do.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) broke the news of Trump’s decision to sign but declare an emergency in a sudden and dramatic announcement on the Senate floor as he interrupted a speech by Sen Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

“I had an opportunity to speak with President Trump and he, I would say to all my colleagues, has indicated he's prepared to sign the bill," McConnell said. "He also will be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time.”

McConnell, who previously has opposed such an action, added, “I indicated to him I'm going to support the national emergency declaration.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also said he backed such a declaration.

The ACLU and other groups also threatened to file lawsuits.

Sanders said, “We're very prepared, but there shouldn't be [legal challenges]. The president's doing his job. Congress should do theirs.”

Some Republicans questioned the wisdom of the action.

“Such a declaration would undermine the role of Congress and the appropriations process; it’s just not good policy,” said Sen Susan Collins (R-Maine). “It also sets a bad precedent for future presidents — both Democratic and Republican — who might seek to use this same maneuver to circumvent Congress to advance their policy goals.”