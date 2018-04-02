Trump calls for border legislation using 'nuclear option'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday continued to rail against illegal immigration, tweeting that “our country is being stolen” as he urged Congress to move forward with fully funding a border wall and passing stricter immigration laws.

The president, referring to media reports of more than 1,000 migrants traveling together through Mexico with the aim of making it to the U.S. border, called on Mexico to “not to let these large ‘Caravans’ of people enter their country.

“They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large “Caravans” of people enter their country. They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018 ...Congress must immediately pass Border Legislation, use Nuclear Option if necessary, to stop the massive inflow of Drugs and People. Border Patrol Agents (and ICE) are GREAT, but the weak Dem laws don’t allow them to do their job. Act now Congress, our country is being stolen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018 DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon... No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

Trump took aim at Democrats, urging Republicans to “use Nuclear Option if necessary” to pass the president’s immigration agenda. The option would require the Republican controlled Senate to change the chamber’s rules to only require a simple majority vote of 51 senators to pass a measure, instead of the current 60 vote supermajority threshold that has allowed Democrats to block certain measures. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated that he does not want to change the current rules.

“Border Patrol Agents (and ICE) are GREAT, but the weak Dem laws don’t allow them to do their job. Act now Congress, our country is being stolen!” Trump tweeted on Monday.

Trump also declared the Obama-era DACA program, which provides temporary legal status to young immigrants who entered the country illegally as minors, as “dead” despite pledging months earlier to work with both sides of the aisle to sign a compromise measure to restore the program.

Trump has balked at supporting any of the Senate’s bipartisan proposals to restore the Deferred Action for Childhood arrivals program that does not include more than $20 billion for his proposed southern border wall.

DACA, which Trump disbanded last year, remains in effect as part of a federal court ruling that mandated the initiative be upheld until various lawsuits on the program make their way through the court system.

The president’s Monday morning burst of tweets were a continuation of arguments he tweeted about on Easter morning, faulting Mexico and Democrats with not doing enough to stem the flow of immigrants crossing the U.S. and Mexico border.

Trump’s Monday morning tweets came about three hours before he and First Lady Melania Trump were slated to host the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll for hundreds of children.