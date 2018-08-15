TODAY'S PAPER
Trump revokes ex-CIA director John Brennan's security clearance

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the decision at a White House briefing Wednesday, following through on the president's recent threat.

Former CIA Director John Brennan has been deeply critical of President Trump's conduct. Photo Credit: AP / J. Scott Applewhite

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is revoking the security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan, who served in the Obama administration.

Sanders is citing Brennan's "erratic conduct and behavior" and accusing him of "lying" and "wild outbursts."

She also says he's "leveraged his status" to make unfounded allegations.

Brennan has been deeply critical of Trump's conduct, calling his performance at a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland "nothing short of treasonous."

Sanders says other former intelligence officials' security clearances are also "currently under review."

