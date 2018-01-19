WASHINGTON — After Senate Republicans adjourned Thursday night in the face of a Democratic filibuster of a short-term spending bill to keep the government open, President Donald Trump on Friday morning tweeted: “Shutdown coming?”

With a midnight Friday deadline to fund the government, Democrats and Republicans appeared headed for a showdown vote in the Senate after they reconvene Friday morning — a vote that will determine which side backs down in the tense standoff.

Meanwhile, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said he is “handicapping” that a shutdown will occur at “between 50 and 60 percent,” but added, “We’re planning for it as if it’s 100 percent.”

The White House expects Trump to stay in Washington if a shutdown occurs, despite earlier plans to go to his Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday afternoon, an official said.

Adding pressure to the Senate, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told Politico in an interview that GOP leaders will send the House home this weekend, virtually guaranteeing a shutdown unless some last-minute deal is struck.

Earlier Thursday evening, in a largely party-line 230 to 197 vote, House Republicans approved a stopgap measure to fund the federal government for another four weeks, extend a popular child health insurance program, and delay medical-device and insurance-plan taxes.

But the heart of the dispute is Democrats’ insistence that any bill to fund the government should also include legislation to extend protection to immigrants brought here illegally as children, called Dreamers by their supporters — a demand Republicans reject.

That’s an issue on which Trump has given unclear and at times contradictory messages, and stirred a national controversy by reportedly using foul language to describe nations in Africa as he demanded an end to the visa lottery program.

But Trump urged his party on in this tweet: “Government Funding Bill past [sic] last night in the House of Representatives. Now Democrats are needed if it is to pass in the Senate — but they want illegal immigration and weak borders. Shutdown coming? We need more Republican victories in 2018!”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) placed the blame on Democrats for their persistence in pushing the Dreamer issue, which he said has no real urgency since the program does not expire until March 5.

“That’s an issue of illegal immigration,” McConnell said. “They are prepared to shut down the government over the issue of illegal immigration.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) placed the blame on Trump for sending unclear messages about what he would accept in an immigration bill and Republicans for pushing a short-term bill without consulting Democrats.

“To delay a vote . . . when we all know the outcome makes no sense. The government funding expires tomorrow night at midnight. Let’s move forward,” Schumer urged.

He explained the urgency on the bill by saying it will be hard to pass as a stand-alone bill in February, saying that any bill that gets a majority of Republicans in the Senate won’t pass in the House and any bill passed by Republicans in the House won’t be passed in the Senate.

The political stakes are high.

Republicans are prepared to launch broadsides against 10 Democrats up for re-election to the Senate from states Trump won in 2016, accusing them of putting the status of “illegal aliens” over a program to help children.

“My Democratic colleagues’ demands on illegal immigration, at the behest of their far-left base, have crowded out all other important business,” McConnell said Thursday night.

“And now they are threatening to crowd out the needs of veterans, military families, opioid treatment centers and every other American who relies on the federal government — all over illegal immigration,” he said.

Democrats said blame for the shutdown would fall on Republicans.

“Republicans control the House, they control the Senate and they control the presidency,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.). “The government stays open if they want it to stay open, and it shuts down if they want to shut it down.”

With at least three Senate Republicans — including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) — also saying they could not vote for the short-term spending bill, Schumer said Trump would see “that this approach was rejected on a bipartisan basis” and “come to the table and negotiate.”

Schumer pointed out that even McConnell said he does not know what the president wants in an immigration bill that would continue the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, that would protect immigrants brought here illegally as children.

And Schumer offered an out — a five-day funding bill to keep the government running.

“If we can’t figure this out by tomorrow night,” Schumer said Thursday night, “I urge the majority, the majority leader in particular, to support a clean extension of funding for a few days so that we can finally find a resolution.”