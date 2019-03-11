WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled a $4.7 trillion federal spending plan that calls for cuts to domestic programs — including $845 billion in cuts to Medicare — while boosting military spending and increasing funding for a southern border wall.

The president’s proposed budget sets up another grueling fight between Trump and a divided Congress which has previously rejected his requests for $5.7 billion in border wall funding. Trump’s new budget calls for $8.6 billion to build new security barriers along the U.S. and Mexico border, up from the $1.6 billion he initially requested under last year’s budget proposal.

Trump’s 2020 budget calls for a five percent across-the-board cut in domestic spending, while increasing military spending by five percent to $750 billion for next year.

“My Administration is confronting the national security and humanitarian crisis on our southern border, and we are accepting the moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens,” Trump wrote in a letter to Congress outlining his budget proposal.

The White House budget serves as a starting point for negotiations with Congress, providing lawmakers with a blueprint of the president’s spending priorities ahead of an annual Oct. 1 deadline to fund the government.

Congressional Democrats — emboldened by the midterm election that gave them control of the House and eyeing the 2020 presidential race in which a handful of Democratic senators are running to unseat Trump -- have vowed to fight Trump’s spending priorities.

“That’s a hard no,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said in a tweet, linking to an article about Trump’s $8.6 billion border wall request. Gillibrand is among the growing field of 2020 contenders.

Trump, who campaigned on the promise to build a wall along the U.S. and Mexico border, looks to continue to press the issue heading into the 2020 race. Trump who has now changed his campaign pitch to “finish the wall” is seeking money to build 722 miles of border barriers after forcing a 35-day government shutdown that resulted in Congress only allocating $1.4 billion for border security measures.

The president has since declared a national emergency, in an attempt to redirect military construction funding for the wall, but 16 states and a number of advocacy groups have since sued in federal court to halt his access to those funds.

The across-the-board cuts stretch across various agencies including the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Interior, which oversees national parks and museums, and the State Department.

The budget also proposes an overhaul of Medicaid by encouraging states to take up more control of the federal program that provides health care coverage to low-income Americans. The White House Office of Management and Budget estimates the overhaul would save the federal government $241 billion over the next decade, but cash-strapped states have long argued they do not have the budget to assume more control over the program.

Democrats, now in control of the U.S. House, were quick to condemn Trump’s budget proposal.

Rep. Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.), chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, said the budget request was “even more untethered from reality than his past two” budget proposals and called his request for an increase in border wall funding “an egregious waste of money that does nothing to make our country safer.”

“With such misguided priorities, the Trump budget has no chance of garnering the necessary bipartisan support to become law,” Lowey said in a statement.

House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) said in a statement: “It has no chance on the House.”

“With severe cuts to essential programs and services that would leave our nation less safe and secure, the Trump budget is as dangerous as it is predictable,” Yarmuth said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called Trump’s budget “a gut-punch to the American middle class.”

“Its proposed cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security, as well as numerous other middle-class programs are devastating, but not surprising,” Schumer said in a statement.

Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.), chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, called the president’s budget “the first step in the federal budget process and will allow us to consider how his priorities align with the priorities of Congress.”

“I look forward to working with my colleagues and the President to curb federal overspending and help bring our deficits and debt under control,” Enzi said.