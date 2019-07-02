TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
86° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Trump campaign announces $105M raised during 2nd quarter

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Monday. Photo Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's re-election campaign says it raised $105 million during the second fundraising quarter.

The campaign said Tuesday it has a whopping $100 million in cash on hand.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale says the total is "a testament to the overwhelming support" for Trump, who formally announced for re-election in June. Parscale says none of the Democrats who are competing for the right to challenge Trump in 2020 can match the president's fundraising prowess or the level of enthusiasm for him.

The money was raised by the Trump campaign, Trump's joint fundraising entities and the Republican National Committee.

Campaigns have until July 15 to report their fundraising totals to the Federal Election Commission, but many will release their end-of-quarter totals if the numbers are especially good.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Democratic presidential hopefuls participate in the second Democratic 5 memorable moments from Thursday's debate
Comedian Jon Stewart is scolding Congress for failing Jon Stewart blasts Congress over 9/11 victims fund
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during Wednesday's debate
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A photo of Wolman during World War II WWII veteran recalls D-Day
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search