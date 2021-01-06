TODAY'S PAPER
President Trump urges supporters to 'go home' but keeps up false attacks about the election

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President on Wednesday in Washington. Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, in a video message, is urging supporters to "go home" but is also keeping up false attacks about the presidential election.

The video was issued more than two hours after protesters began storming the Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers convened for an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results and President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Trump opened his video, saying, "I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now."

He also went on to call the supporters "very special." He also said, "we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special."

Republican lawmakers and previous administration officials had begged Trump to give a statement to his supporters to quell the violence. The statement came as authorities struggled to take control of a chaotic situation at the Capitol that led to the evacuation of lawmakers.

