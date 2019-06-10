TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
68° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Trump threatens tariffs if China's Xi doesn't meet with him

President Donald Trump talks with reporters before departing

President Donald Trump talks with reporters before departing on Marine One in this file photo on Thursday, May 30 in Washington.  Photo Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says if Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) doesn't meet with him at the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, this month, additional tariffs will go into effect.

But Trump says he expects Xi to attend.

Trump made the threat during an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday morning. Trump appeared to have called in response to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which had criticized Trump for using the threat of tariffs to force Mexico to do more to halt the flow of migrants across the U.S. southern border.

Trump is going after the chamber, saying it has its priorities wrong.

Trump says: "They have to start representing the United States, not just the companies that are members of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce."

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A photo of Wolman during World War II WWII veteran recalls D-Day
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) met on Monday three Suozzi meets with D-Day veterans before heading to Normandy
An anti-government protester, right, takes cover amid rebel Photos: Street clashes, demonstrations in Venezuela
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search