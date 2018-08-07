TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Evening
81° Good Evening
NewsNation

Trump plans to impose taxes on an additional $16 billion in Chinese imports

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it will go ahead with imposing 25 percent tariffs on an additional $16 billion in Chinese imports.

Customs officials will begin collecting the border tax Aug. 23, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said. The list is heavy on industrial products such as steam turbines and iron girders.

The new taxes are in addition to 25 percent tariffs that took effect July 6 on $34 billion in Chinese products. China has responded with retaliatory tariffs of its own.

The administration is preparing tariffs of up to 25 percent on an additional $200 billion in Chinese products. And President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on virtually everything China sells to the United States. Chinese imports of goods and services into the United States last year amounted to nearly $524 billion.

The world's two biggest economies are locked in a trade dispute over Washington's charges that China uses predatory tactics in a drive to supplant U.S. technological supremacy. The alleged tactics include cybertheft and a requirement that American companies hand over trade secrets in exchange for access to the Chinese market.

News Photos and Videos

A 747 Global Airtanker makes a drop in Natural disaster, extreme weather photos around globe
During a rally in Florida on Tuesday, President Trump claims Americans need ID to buy groceries
The president called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions Trump tweets: End Mueller probe, collusion not a crime, more
Blooms of phytoplankton forming patterns of blue and Get a bigger view: Stunning images from space
A federal judge in Seattle on Tuesday issued Judge temporarily blocks posting of blueprints to make 3D guns
Map showing where unaccompanied minors from abroad are Nearly 10,000 detained migrant kids placed on LI