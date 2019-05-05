TODAY'S PAPER
Trump tweets that Chinese tariffs to increase this week

President Donald Trump during a meeting Friday at

President Donald Trump during a meeting Friday at the Oval Office with Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini. Photo Credit: The Washington Post/Jabin Botsford

By The Associated Press
President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports will jump from 10 percent to 25 percent this week, giving Chinese negotiators a fresh deadline and added pressure as talks between the two countries resume this week.

Trump has threatened to increase those tariffs before but has pushed back plans to raise them twice. In his tweets Sunday, Trump said the tariff increase will happen Friday. Chinese officials are expected to come to Washington for trade talks on Wednesday.

Last year, the Trump administration imposed 10-percent tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports and 25-percent tariffs on another $50 billion. Trump tweeted Sunday that an additional $325 billion in Chinese goods may be taxed at 25% "shortly."

"The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!" Trump tweeted on Sunday.

