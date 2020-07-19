Trump says increased virus testing 'creating trouble,' disputes data

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump in a wide-ranging interview with Fox News that aired Sunday defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic, claiming that increased testing is “creating trouble,” as the nation’s COVID-19 infection rate continues to climb.

Trump, fielding questions from Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, said he will not mandate wearing a mask at the national level despite public health officials asserting facial coverings help prevent the spread, and he repeated his threat to strip federal funding from states that do not fully reopen in-person schooling in the fall.

“I want people to have a certain freedom, and I don’t believe in that,” Trump said when asked if he would push for a federal mandate on masks.

The president described the nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci as an “alarmist,” and disputed scientific data presented during the interview that illustrated a sharp increase in the nation’s infection rates.

“Many of those cases shouldn’t even be cases,” Trump said in a sit-down interview with Wallace that was taped on Friday outside of the Oval Office.

After Trump praised ramped up testing efforts, Wallace noted that while “testing is up 37 percent,” confirmed COVID-19 “cases are up 194 percent. It isn’t just that testing has gone up. The virus has spread.”

Trump responded that “many of those cases” stem from “young people that would heal today.”

As Congressional leaders negotiate the prospect of a so-called “Phase 4” coronavirus relief package, Trump said he would likely not sign any stimulus package that does not include a payroll tax cut. Republicans and Democrats alike have pushed back on a temporary payroll tax cut, arguing in part that the move may benefit those who are currently employed in the form of a bigger paycheck, but does not address the vast amount of Americans who remain unemployed.

Later in the interview, Trump fielded questions about the upcoming presidential election. He dismissed recent polls that show former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead, saying he did not believe the Democratic presidential candidate was “competent” enough to hold the post.

Asked if he would accept the results of the election if he lost, Trump told Wallace: “I have to see ... No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.”