TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Morning
SEARCH
45° Good Morning
NewsNation

Trump calls troops ahead of Christmas holiday

President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable with

President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable with governors on government regulations in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Dec. 16, in Washington. Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

By The Associated Press
Print

PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump is calling members of the military stationed across the world to share greetings ahead of the Christmas holiday. Trump is speaking by video conference with service members from all five branches from his private club in Florida, where is he is on a more than two-week vacation.

Trump has been largely out of the spotlight since delivering a speech to conservative students in nearby West Palm Beach on Saturday, spending his days golfing on his private course and greeting the well-heeled members of his clubs.

“I want to wish you an amazing Christmas,” Trump told the group, which included Marines in Afghanistan, an Army unit in Kuwait, a Navy unit in the Gulf of Aden and a Coast Guard station in Alaska.

Trump was also asked what he'd bought his wife, first lady Melania Trump, for Christmas. He said he'd bought her a “beautiful card," but was “still working on a Christmas present."

“You made me think. I'm going to have to start working on that real fast," he said.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
Democratic presidential candidates from left, Andrew Yang, Mayor Watch live: Democratic presidential debate
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is rejecting the McConnell: No new witnesses for impeachment trial
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search