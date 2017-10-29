President Donald Trump sought Sunday to retrain the spotlight on Hillary Clinton and the Democrats’ ties to Russia, firing off several heated tweets as Robert Mueller’s investigation into Kremlin meddling dominated TV talk shows ahead of the special counsel’s expected indictment Monday.

A grand jury on Friday approved the first round of charges by Mueller in his monthslong probe into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election, though the charges are sealed and the person or people targeted is unknown, CNN first reported.

The indictment is to be served as early as Monday, NBC News reported. Anyone charged could be taken into custody as early as Monday, CNN reported.

Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?),.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017 ...the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more. Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia,.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017 ..."collusion," which doesn't exist. The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R's... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017 ...are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

Mueller was appointed in May to take over the investigation after Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey. His work had reportedly included examining potential collusion between Trump’s campaign and Moscow, as well as any obstruction of justice by the president.

Trump and his aides have forcefully rejected allegations of collusion, and the president did so again Sunday in angry, rapid-fire tweets.

He posted that the Democrats have engaged in a “Witch Hunt for evil politics” and repeated his case that the Republican Party is unified in its anger at the lack of scrutiny into his former presidential campaign rival.

Trump listed a Barack Obama-era deal on the sale of U.S. uranium to a Russian-controlled company, completed when Clinton was secretary of state, and the new revelation that Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee, through their attorney, funded research that resulted in a dossier of unsubstantiated allegations linking him to Russia.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING!” he tweeted.

“All of this ‘Russia’ talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform. Is this coincidental? NOT!” he continued.

A conservative publication, the Washington Free Beacon, had earlier and separately paid Fusion GPS, the same firm the Democrats used, for opposition research on Trump. And though individuals linked to Uranium One donated to the Clinton Foundation and Bill Clinton was paid by a Russian bank for a speech in Moscow, fact-checkers have not found evidence of a rigged sale or that the donations and speaking fee influenced Hillary Clinton’s official actions.

Trump appeared frustrated at the focus on his inner circle and Mueller’s investigation.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on Sunday that he deduced from news reports that the person to be indicted could be former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort or Trump’s ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, but Schiff admitted he did not know for certain.

“We haven’t been informed of who it is, and I don’t think it would been appropriate for Bob Mueller to tell us,” the congressman told ABC News’ “This Week.”

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican and Trump ally, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that he believes Mueller has to be “very, very careful about making sure that the public believes that he has no conflicts and that his integrity is unquestioned.”

Christie was pressed during his interviews on CNN and ABC how he knew that Trump was not the target of the FBI probe.

“I think the good news from the president’s perspective is he’s not under investigation,” the governor and former federal prosecutor told CNN.

Asked by ‘‘State of the Union’’ host Jake Tapper whether Mueller might be considering potential obstruction of justice relating to the president’s firing of Comey, Christie said: “The last news that we’ve received, Jake, publicly, is that the president was told that he is not under investigation. We’ve heard nothing to the contrary.”

Preet Bharara, the former U.S. attorney fired in March by Trump, tweeted Sunday: “This week, watch not only what Special Counsel Mueller does, but also how Trump responds.”

He elaborated on CNN that those signals should include whether Trump “has some reaction and talks in a way that could be used against him in the future” or “is sending some kind of message to the potential defendant or other witnesses.”

Also, Bharara said, Trump could signal a “message of reassurance,” in a way he similarly showed support to Maricopa County, Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, whom Trump pardoned in August after his conviction in a federal criminal contempt case.