WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Saturday said he doesn’t expect his personal lawyer Michael Cohen to “flip” and cooperate with federal prosecutors in their investigation of Cohen’s business dealings, including a payment to a porn actress to protect Trump.

Trump tweeted accusations that The New York Times and one of its top reporters, Maggie Haberman, are prodding Cohen to cooperate with the government with a story published Saturday that Trump had treated Cohen badly, but that the leverage in the relationship now has shifted from Trump to Cohen because of the federal investigation.

“The New York Times and a third rate reporter named Maggie Habberman [sic], known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with, are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will ‘flip,’ ” Trump tweeted, misspelling the reporter’s name.

“Michael is a businessman for his own account/lawyer who I have always liked & respected. Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if . . . it means lying or making up stories,” Trump continued.

“Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!” he concluded. Trump later corrected the misspelling of Haberman’s name.

Based on a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign or associates colluded with Russia, prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office said in a court filing they’re conducting a criminal investigation of Cohen’s business dealings.

The FBI with a warrant earlier this month raided Cohen’s home, office and hotel room and seized business records, emails and other documents including the $130,000 payment to porn actress Stephanie Clifford, known as Stormy Daniels, to stay silent about her relationship with Trump.

Federal prosecutors and Cohen’s attorneys have battled over how much of the material seized can be used in the probe.

Haberman was part of a team at The New York Times that shared the National Reporting Pulitzer Prize with The Washington Post last week for it stories about Russian interference in the 2016 election and its connections to the Trump campaign, transition team and administration.