Manhattan federal prosecutors on Thursday morning agreed to the appointment of a special master to aid in the review of attorney-client privilege claims over materials seized from President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Prosecutors had previously argued that an internal “taint team” from their office walled off from investigators should take the lead role in the review. The concession came just before a schedule noon conference before U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood to discuss the dispute.

The government also urged Wood to appoint former U.S. Magistrate Frank Maas as the special master to conduct the review, saying that after consultations prosecutors have concluded he would follow a procedure that would minimize delays to their investigation.

Cohen, who paid $130,000 in hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels to keep her from talking publicly about an alleged affair with Trump, had his home, office and hotel room raided and electronic devices seized by agents two weeks ago.

Federal authorities have said the lawyer, who has also come under scrutiny in probes of possible collusion with Russian interference in the 2016 election, is under scrutiny for fraud-related offenses in his personal business dealings. Daniels’ lawyer says the investigation is in part focused on payments to her.

Lawyers for Cohen, Trump, and the Trump Organization have all challenged the government’s plans for sorting through the materials as a potential infringement on confidential attorney-client communications, and Wood is trying to sort through the dispute, and prosecutors have agreed to not look at anything until she rules.

Despite its agreement to appoint a special master, prosecutors suggested a procedure that differs in significant ways from the proposals of Cohen and Trump.

The government wants the master to do an initial review of all materials, identify those he believes are privileged, show those to the prosecutors taint team to allow them to mount challenges, and permit Trump and Cohen to suggest other materials they believe are privileged.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cohen’s lawyers want to play the lead role in initially sorting through the materials themselves, identify those they believe are privileged, and let the master review their claims.