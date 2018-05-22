The lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels claimed in a federal court filing on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen may be leaking “select audio recordings” of his client that were seized during FBI raids on Cohen’s home and office in April.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti, in a letter to U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood, asked her to question Cohen about the leaks at a scheduled Thursday hearing in a lawsuit over attorney-client privilege claims by Cohen and Trump relating to materials seized by federal agents investigating Cohen.

“We have reason to believe that plaintiff Michael Cohen or members of his team have begun to leak select audio recordings to the media,” Avenatti wrote. “We further have reason to believe that these recordings may relate to our client.”

Avenatti said the leaks were “meant to paint a false narrative relating to Mr. Cohen and his business dealings at the same time he is not disclosing numerous other recordings of him speaking with individuals such as Mr. Trump.”

Cohen made a $130,000 hush money payment to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, to keep her quiet in 2016 about an alleged affair with Trump. Prosecutors have said he is under investigation for fraud-related offenses in his personal business dealings.

Avenatti, who wants to intervene in the case over the seized files because he thinks they likely contain materials relating to Daniels, earlier this month publicized confidential bank records from Cohen revealing massive payments to him from companies with issues before the government.

That sparked a war of words with Cohen in court filings over whether Avenatti should be allowed to participate in the case. In Tuesday’s letter Avenatti said leaks of audio recordings would call into question the “seriousness” of Cohen’s claims that Avenatti was behaving unethically.

Prosecutors have still not seen the materials seized from Cohen while a special master named by Wood has been conducting a review to identify items protected by attorney-client privilege. As part of that process, Cohen has been provided copies of everything seized from him.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Avenatti said that if Cohen is leaking materials it may “directly interfere with the privilege review being conducted by the special master.”

No reports in major media outlets had surfaced by Tuesday afternoon about any audiotapes involving Clifford. A lawyer for Cohen did not immediately return a call for comment.