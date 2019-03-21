WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is slated to sign an executive order on Thursday that would block colleges from accessing federal research grants if they do not comply with federal guidelines for promoting free speech on campus.

Trump’s order comes amid complaints from some conservative groups and activists who contend their campus events are being stymied by counterprotesters. College administrators have argued that schools already abide by the First Amendment and other federal Department of Education guidelines aimed at protecting free speech.

Last month during a speech before the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump vowed to sign an order tying federal funding to free speech on college campuses, pointing to the case of conservative activist Hayden Williams, who was punched in the face while attempting to recruit students on the University of California Berkeley Campus for the school’s chapter of the conservative group Turning Point USA.

“If they want our dollars, and we give it to them by the billions, they've got to allow people like Hayden and many other great young people, and old people, to speak ... and if they don't, it will be very costly,” Trump told the audience at CPAC.

Administration officials, in a conference call with reporters on Thursday, offered few details about the implementation of the order. When asked the time frame to roll out the order, a senior administration official said “weeks ... months.” When asked about enforcement of the policy, the official noted "schools are already supposed to be following these rules.”

"While many schools — or all schools — are frankly supposed to follow this currently, it will ensure that grant dollars are associated through the grant-making process, and schools will have to certify that they’re following this condition," the official said.

The order, which will be signed by Trump at a 3 p.m. White House ceremony, does not limit access to federal student financial aid funding. It focuses on a dozen federal agencies that dole out billions in research grants to colleges and universities, requiring the agencies, such as the Department of Defense, to add provisions to their existing contracts with schools that mandate the promotion of free speech at their institutions.

Peter McPherson, president of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, in a statement, said: “An executive order is unnecessary as public research universities are already bound by the First Amendment, which they deeply respect and honor. It is core to their academic mission.”