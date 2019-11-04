TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
53° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Columnist sues Trump for calling her sex assault claim a lie

E. Jean Carroll, who said President Donald Trump

E. Jean Carroll, who said President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York City department store dressing room in the 1990s, is now suing him for alleged defamation. The advice columnist filed a lawsuit Monday, Nov. 4 in New York. Photo Credit: AP/Craig Ruttle

By The Associated Press
Print

NEW YORK — An advice columnist who says President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York City department store dressing room in the 1990s is now suing him for defamation.

E. Jean Carroll filed a lawsuit Monday in New York. The suit says Trump harmed her reputation and career when he said she was lying and he'd never even met her.

A message requesting comment was sent to a law firm that has represented Trump in other cases.

Carroll first made the allegation in a New York magazine article in June. At the time, Trump said she was "totally lying" and called her "not my type."

He also said he'd never met her, though a 1987 photo shows him and Carroll in a photo with their spouses at the time.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, left, Vice President Trump: IS group leader killed in U.S. raid in Syria
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
President Donald Trump predicted Wednesday that his impeachment Trump: Impeachment fight could go to Supreme Court
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search