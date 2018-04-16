WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump took on James Comey again Monday, saying the former FBI director “committed many crimes” during his tenure.

The president in a tweet, his first remarks since Comey called Trump “morally unfit” and “a serial liar” in a televised interview, took aim at Comey’s handling of the 2016 Hillary Clinton email server investigation.

Trump accused Comey, former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and others in the bureau of committing crimes by finding no evidence of criminal wrongdoing on Clinton’s part.

Comey drafted the Crooked Hillary exoneration long before he talked to her (lied in Congress to Senator G), then based his decisions on her poll numbers. Disgruntled, he, McCabe, and the others, committed many crimes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2018

Trump’s accusation that Comey “lied in Congress to Senator G” appears to be referring to Sens. Lindsey Graham (R- S.C.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) who found transcripts in August showing that Comey had drafted a statement rejecting charges be filed against Clinton, about two months before Clinton ever spoke with FBI investigators.

Comey at a hearing before House lawmakers in September denied the FBI had reached a decision on charges before the conclusion of the Clinton probe.

“If colleagues of ours believe I am lying about when I made this decision, please urge them to contact me privately so we can have a conversation about this,” Comey told lawmakers at the time. “All I can do is tell you again, the decision was made after that because I didn’t know what was going to happen in that interview.”

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, appearing on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” derided Comey’s Sunday night interview on the network and forthcoming tell-all “A Higher Loyalty,” casting Comey as a disgruntled fired employee, hungry for power and access.

“This man, Jim Comey, loves to be within the proximity of power. He loves having dinner alone with the president. If he hadn’t, he should’ve invited someone or asked who else was going to be there,” Conway said. “He loved being alone in the Oval Office. He wanted a piece of it. He loved being in the proximity of power until he got fired and then wrote a book.”

Conway said she was unaware if Trump watched Sunday night’s interview on “20/20” but said he was “aware of some of the excerpts” of the interview that were released in the past few days.

Trump is scheduled to travel to Miami for an afternoon roundtable discussion on his tax reform plan. He will then head to his Palm Beach, Florida, estate — Mar-a-Lago — where he will remain for a Tuesday summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.